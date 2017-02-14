10 Reasons You're Losing Your Hair

Shutterstock
When you get out of the shower, if you’re like most guys, you probably vigorously dry your hair with a towel without giving it much thought. However, it’s actually quite destructive to your hair’s cuticles, or the outer layer of each strand. “Your hair’s structure is held together by three kinds of bonds, which contribute to the strength of your hair,” Dr. Ablon explains. “When the hair is wet, it swells and the cuticle lifts up a little. When it dries, it comes back to its original position. When the cuticle is slightly lifted during the wet stage, it’s vulnerable to things that come in contact with it, such as your towel vigorously rubbing up against it.” Luckily, there are simple things you can do to minimize damage. First, use a hair conditioner or a conditioning shampoo that coats each strand of hair so that your cuticles are protected. Second, change the way you dry your hair. Instead of rubbing your wet head with a towel, pat the hair dry.