10 Things Women Are Too Shy To Ask For In Bed

No one’s expecting you to be a mind reader. But if you truly pay attention to your girlfriend’s body language and behavior ,you can often pick up on some hints regarding whether she does or does not like something you’re doing—and whether she wants something new or different.

Overstreet recommends taking particular note when your girlfriend seems less engaged or enthusiastic about sex, doesn’t initiate sex or attempt foreplay, and she reacts to sex as if it’s a task or a chore.

In these scenarios, Overstreet says male partners would do well to check in with their girlfriends about what’s going on with them—albeit, kindly and without judgment, so that she doesn’t pull further away.

Try phrases like, “I want you to feel good every time we have sex. Tell me what I can do more of to make you feel good and what I can do less of.” Or “I’m always open to trying something new or different, so if you have any ideas let me know.”

And don’t forget the power of telling her that you care about her and there for her should she need to talk about anything. (Sometimes the problem has nothing at all to do with you and everything to do with her job, a friendship, or another life challenge that’s absorbed her attention and is sapping her desire.)