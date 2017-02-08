11 Reasons You Have No Energy

Chronically feeling overwhelm can be a huge culprit in constant fatigue, explains Steven Lamm, M.D., Medical Director of NYU Langone’s Men’s Health Center. Too many demands at work or home can sap your vitality, especially if you don’t have an opportunity to decompress — either by discussing your feelings with a trusted friend or mental health professional or having regular opportunities to unplug and get away from it all.

Luckily, there are proven ways to manage stress so it doesn’t get the better of you. Dr. Lamm points towards healthy habits like mindfulness, yoga, and meditation, as well as seeking the counsel of a therapist. It’s also not out of the question to consider whether the current job you hold or the current relationship you’re in is something you may want to transition out of in order to improve your health. Dr. Lamm also recommends getting a pet, for those of us who need some extra TLC.

How can you tell if stress is getting the better of you? One surefire way to check is keeping tabs on your morning erections, says Dr. Lamm. Their occurrence is actually a marker of health, he explains. If they disappear for a while, that’s a sign something’s amiss.