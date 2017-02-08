11 Reasons You Have No Energy

Getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night is just as important for your wellbeing as a healthy diet and a regular exercise regimen, says Dr. Lamm. Unfortunately, according to a 2013 Gallup Poll, 40 percent of Americans get less than seven hours. While this may have to do with an early alarm clock set to eke in a morning workout before you get to the office or thanks to a job that requires you to work crazy hours, a huge factor in less time spent sleeping is our nightly routines.
What you do in the hours before you hit the sack can make a world of difference for how rested you feel when you wake up. Keeping gadgets that emit blue light out of your bedroom, avoiding your phone for at least an hour prior to getting into bed, and staying away from caffeine in the evening and even the late afternoon can help you fall and stay asleep more soundly, suggests Robert S. Rosenberg, M.D., Board Certified Sleep Medicine Physician and author of The Doctor's Guide to Sleep Solutions for Stress & Anxiety.
If you can, try to expose yourself to early morning sunlight—or invest in a light box. This helps calibrate your brain’s circadian rhythm to be alert sooner and to feel
sleepier earlier in the evening so that you’re galvanized to get in to bed at a reasonable hour and wake up feeling more rested.
Dr. Rosenberg also recommends keeping your bedroom at a cooler temperature (ideally 65 to 68 degrees) so that you’re not left tossing and turning due to physical discomfort from being too hot.
And if your workouts are interfering with the hours of sleep you’re able to log, you may need to seek a more feasible exercise plan, suggests Dr. Lamm. Sacrificing your sleep on a regular basis to lift, run, or ride isn’t only unsustainable; it can interfere with any performance gains you’re gunning for.
SEE ALSO: Simple Steps to Power Up Your Energy Reserves