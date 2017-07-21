Edge

13 Ripped Celebrities and Strongmen Who Dominate the Instagram Workout Game

These guys don't just hit the gym—they make it look good, too.

Fitness Tips from Your Favorite Shredded Celebrities
Per Bernal

These guys really know their way around the gym.

With hundreds of celebrity and athlete accounts to follow on social media, it can be hard to find the best dudes to keep an eye on. But when it comes to social media workout posts and giving fitness tips to the masses, these guys do it better than anyone else.

Whether it’s former Muscle & Fitness cover stars like Mike O’Hearn, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Terry Crews, or Dave Bautista—or strongmen like ‘Thor’ Björnsson, Eddie Hall, and Brian Shaw—you’ll always be able to find some feats of muscular strength on Instagram.

Here's a look at 13 celebrities and strongmen who own the Instagram workout game.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. 'Thor'

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Instagram/@thorbjornsson

"Thor" Björnsson is one of the strongest, most muscular men in the world—he placed second at the 2016 World's Strongest Man contest—but he’s also used his muscles for acting, starring as the brutal and massive Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones (we think he's one of the 25 most physically dominating villains of all time). Björnsson loves to post workouts of all kinds on Instagram, including pause squats, barbell skullcrushers, incline dumbbell presses, dumbbell presses, wide-grip deadlifts, hamstring workouts, and yes, even MORE barbell-bending deadlifts.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson
Instagram/ @therock

As the highest-paid actor in the world and one of the most jacked dudes in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson barely has any time to sleep—but he always has time for the gym. (See his best Instagram workout for proof.) Along with photos and videos promoting his top movies like Rampage, Central Intelligence, Jumanji, Fast 8, and Baywatch, Johnson shows off his many workouts: battle ropes, hitting the punching bag, overhand-grip bicep curls, flipping tires with Zac Efron, blasting his massive chest and shoulders with cable flyes, and doing leg curls. Johnson is as ripped as they come.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Mike O'Hearn

Mike O'Heal
Instagram/@mikeohearn

The ‘Titan’ is as ripped and muscular as anyone on Instagram—and he has the posts to back it up. The former American Gladiators star and Muscle & Fitness cover star posts videos of his back squats, bench presses, 150lb dumbbell workouts, and of course, shots of him looking ridiculously jacked.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Zydrunas Savickas

Instagram/@savickas_bigz

‘Big Z’ has never met a lift he couldn't conquer. Savickas posts his best log lifts, back squats, deadlifts, tire flips, and massive dumbbell workouts on Instagram for the world to see.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista
Instagram / @davebautista

The Muscle & Fitness cover star and Guardians of the Galaxy badass is packed with muscle, and he loves to show it off on social media. Some of the workouts the 6’5” former wrestler likes to post include sparring training, kickboxing, and regular old staring menacingly at the mirror. Bautista has shown he can play villains or heroes—and no matter his allegiance, they’re always pretty jacked.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall
Instagram / @eddie_hall_strong

The 2017 World's Strongest Man posts some major lifts to Instagram, including back squats, massive deadlifts, and big bench press workouts.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Brian Shaw

Brian Shaw
Instagram / @shawstrength

As a four-time winner of the World's Strongest Man contest, Shaw knows his way around the weight room. The massively jacked American posts all types of workouts to his Instagram page, including rowing workouts, massive deadlifts, big back squats, and of course, a shot of himself pulling a fire truck.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews
Instagram/@terrycrews

The Muscle & Fitness cover star and former professional football player—Crews spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, the Washington Redskins, and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL—successfully made the transition to acting, but he hasn’t forgotten his fitness roots. Crews is one of the most in-shape actors in all of Hollywood, showing off his sculpted physique in The Expendables and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Crews' Instagram workouts feature bicep curls, inhumanly heavy deadlifts, and total-body training with medicine balls and cables.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Instagram/@schwarzenegger

The superstar actor of Terminator and Predator fame has never forgotten his bodybuilding roots and he continues to stay in great shape even as he pushes towards 70. Whether it’s hitting on his upper back, going for hilariously "heavy" barbell curls, pumping up his massive biceps ("biceps can't be bought"), or sharing his entire morning workout, the Governator is always ready for the gym and loves posting on social media. Check out 10 times Arnold pumped things up on Instagram and 11 amazing things about the action classic Predator.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren
Instagram / @dolphlundgren

The badass, legendary Rocky IV villain is well past 50, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying in pretty great shape—and having some massive arms to go with it. Lundgren—who appeared on Arrow as a Russian mafioso—stays busy with appearances in the Expendables series and the Universal Soldier series. Plus, he has a new action-thriller film coming with Jean-Claude Van Damme titled Black Water, which has an action-packed trailer. Lundgren is always posting his workouts on Instagram, including pushups, biceps curls, shoulder presses, medicine ball throws, kickboxing training, and even some beach workouts. Put it this way: The guy can still pack a major punch.

Check out 11 times that Lundgren "broke" Instagram with his workouts.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello
Instagram / @joemanganiello

The April 2016 Men’s Fitness cover star (and Mr. Sofia Vergara) is shredded—just see how ripped he was with a ridiculously cut six-pack and huge biceps while strutting his stuff in Magic Mike. He’ll be chasing around Dwayne "The Rock "Johnson in Rampage, and he's been in the gym making sure he can go muscle for muscle with DJ. Manganiello keeps himself in shape with box jumpscable workouts, bicep curls, kettlebell workouts, and rope pulls—and he has no problem sharing them with his fans on Instagram.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel
Instagram/ @vindiesel

The Fast & Furious star has a huge following on Instagram, and he's a big fan of sharing frequent gym updates with his near-30 million fans on the social media platform. Diesel does most of his own stunts in movies like Fast 8 and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, so staying in shape is a major priority. The April 2015 Men’s Fitness cover star (who detailed how he builds his signature arms and shoulders) has shown off his ripped and “tattooed” back, hitting his abs with a wheel workout, and doing cable workouts, too.

Check out 10 of Diesel's most muscular posts on Instagram, and see this post at his Instagram profile.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Instagram / @jcvd

The martial arts master and action movie star played one of the 25 most physically dominant movie villains ever in The Expendables 2, but we all remember his ass-kicking work in classics like Bloodsport, Kickboxer, Sudden Death, Hard Target, and (of course), Street Fighter. JCVD has a new film coming up with his buddy Dolph Lundgren, the CIA action thriller Black Water, and he's been in the gym making sure he stays ripped. JCVD likes to flash his monstrous biceps on Instagram, along with his upper-body workouts, bicep workouts, sparring, dumbbell workouts, and flexibility workouts. Even at his age, JCVD's still got it.

See the post at his Instagram profile.

