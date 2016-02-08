15 Tips for Dating a Bodybuilder

AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty

Successful relationships are often based upon two factors: compatibility and similar interests. While you should never search for someone exactly the same as you, there should be some level of support and familiarity for your significant other’s personal hobbies and interests. When you don't have that, it's more likely that there will be friction between you.

Dating a bodybuilder is no exception to the rule. Serious bodybuilders are a unique group of people with certain rituals and beliefs that one must be aware of. Should you choose to walk down this path of passion, keep these items in mind if you hope to make the relationship last beyond just a fling. That being said, here are 15 rules for dating a bodybuilder.