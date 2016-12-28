17 Sex Tips For Men to Follow in 2017

Sure, you knew this already, but our point is that what worked for your ex-girlfriend might not necessarily work for this one. So your ex melted when you ran your fingers down her back while she was blindfolded? Great. But your new partner will likely want something different. From what gets her going, to how long it takes her to orgasm, treat each woman differently.

Take, for instance, the clitoris. “There are many nerve endings at its tip,” says Paul Joannides, Psy.D., author of The Guide to Getting it On. “But one side or the other can be more sensitive for some women.” As a result, she may prefer more or less pressure on this area, a more focused touch (say, with one finger or the tip of your tongue), or a more spread out touch (involving multiple fingers or a flatter area of your tongue).

“Don’t assume your partner knows how to put into words what works and what doesn’t,” Joannides adds. “The two of you may have to discover that together — but that’s the fun part.”