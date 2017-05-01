Edge

5 Best Ways to Naturally Boost Testosterone

Reverse the decline of this “manly” hormone by following these simple steps.


Pump It Up


Most people know testosterone as the “manly” hormone associated with strength and sex drive. There’s a reason for this, of course—testosterone is more prevalent in men than women, and it does increase muscle mass while playing a large role in sexual activity by stimulating sexual desire, heightening arousal, and increasing libido.

But you don’t only need testosterone for strength and sex. This vital hormone is also necessary to maintain healthy pain responses, sufficient levels of red blood cells, regular sleep patterns, optimal bone density, high energy levels, and muscle mass.

Unfortunately, though, low testosterone is a major issue for many people. According to research published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, up to 40% of men older than 45 are affected by low testosterone, and low testosterone also plays a role in the increasing hormonal imbalance epidemic among both women and men

Why is this happening? For starters, as we age, our testosterone levels naturally decline. On top of that, things like chronic stress, insufficient nutrition, imbalanced microflora, low vitamin D levels, weight gain, inadequate exercise, and prescription drug use (especially statins), accelerate the decline of testosterone even more.

There is good news, however. You can boost your testosterone levels naturally without the need for risky hormone replacement therapy. Here’s how:

1. Intermittent Fasting


Intermittent fasting involves limiting your eating hours to a short window during the day—typically around six to eight hours—and then refraining from food the rest of the time. And according to research conducted by the University of Virginia Medical School’s Department of Internal Medicine, short-term fasting can increase testosterone by significant margins.

To give intermittent fasting a try, skip breakfast and then eat your remaining meals closer together: one at noon, one at 3 p.m., and the last meal at 6 p.m. This lets your organs rest and helps balance hormone levels—including boosting testosterone.

2. Train Better


Testosterone is important for muscle mass and strength, as we know, and that relationship is actually reciprocal, as gaining strength and muscle through heavy weight training and interval training can boost testosterone levels.

Researchers at Ball State University’s Human Performance Laboratory found that testosterone release was positively impacted by a 12-week resistant strength training program, while a study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found that both moderate and light weight lifting increased testosterone in participants.

Some of the best workouts to boost testosterone levels include high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and burst training. Burst training involves exercising at 90% to 100% of your maximum effort for a short interval in order to burn your body’s stored sugar, followed by a period of low impact for recovery. This helps your body burn fat longer, restores energy levels and boosts testosterone. It also helps lower resting heart rate and blood pressure.

I recommend hitting the gym at least three days a week and lifting heavy weights on larger muscle groups like the chest, shoulders, back, hamstrings, and quads. Do this for 30 minutes to an hour to really boost those T levels.

3. Reduce Stress


When your body is stressed, it focuses on releasing cortisol, taxing the body’s release of other hormones—including testosterone. Research has found that when cortisol is elevated, testosterone responds by elevating as well but soon after bottoms out at a much lower level than before the cortisol kicked in.

Bottom line: You really need to keep stress levels in check. Some of the best natural stress relievers include exercise and yoga, meditation and devotional prayer, acupuncture, cognitive behavioral therapy, spending more time in nature, keeping a journal, and using adaptogen herbs and essential oils.

4. Improve Your Diet


Many men with low testosterone eat too many carbs and too much junk food—a diet which can make boosting testosterone nearly impossible. Instead, I recommend consuming a healing diet that is rich in healthy fats (including avocado, coconut oil, and wild-caught salmon), which are shown to help build muscle and increase testosterone. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry found that when men reduced healthy fat intake, testosterone levels across the board also decreased.

It’s also vital to get enough vitamin D, which also helps boost testosterone levels. And you definitely want to kick your sugar addiction because sugar can throw off hormones, particularly testosterone. 

5. Sleep Better

Getting enough sleep, and sleeping at the right times, are two of the most effective, all-natural ways to raise testosterone. And getting a better night’s sleep will also help to reduce stress, give you the energy needed to work out, and make it easier to stick to a healthy diet—all of which can boost testosterone even more. Most men should get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night, ideally getting to bed around 10 p.m. and waking up around 6 a.m.

If you have trouble sleeping, try natural sleep aids like calcium and magnesium, essential oils, and/or supplements including passionflower, valerian root and St. John’s wort. 

