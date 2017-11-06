Edge

The 5 Toughest, Most Thrilling Obstacle Course Races

Find your best OCR option with these selections and stats.

Over the course of the past decade, obstacle course races have blown up in popularity. According to Running USA, the number of participants tripled between the years 2011 and 2013, going from one million to three million. And now the major races, like Spartan Race and Tough Mudder, are focusing on increasing and diversifying their revenue streams in 2017 and beyond. Gritty, dirty, and a bit animalistic, weekend warriors and elite competitors gather by the thousands around the country (and globe) to brave rough terrains and obstacles designed by some of the most athletically inclined sadists in the universe.

What makes OCRs socially unique is the close-knit camaraderie that is woven into the sport’s fabric. Although the spirit of competition runs deep (and leaves you covered in dirt), it’s more about taking care of your fellow racers than showing them up.

“My first OCR was probably my favorite,” says Hunter McIntyre, the 2014 Toughest Mudder champion (an eight-hour overnight OCR excursion) and a two-time champion on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch. “I had been living in the gym and training like a bodybuilder, and when I got out there and tried it for the first time, I stripped off my pants, took off my T-shirt, and was standing there in my underwear. I was kind of a wild man.”

The shared challenge, perceived danger, and fun obstacles are just a few factors that have led to OCRs’ growth. While the U.K.’s Tough Guy race (commencing in 1987) is often credited as the first modern-era OCR, Warrior Dash, Tough Mudder, and Spartan Race—the most popular races held Stateside—all launched within two years of one another (2009 for Warrior Dash, 2010 for the other two) and have put on thousands of events for millions of racers in less than a decade.

More than 2,000 OCRs are held every year, so to make it easy to find the one for you, we’ve selected five you should consider, based on your fitness level.

1. Rugged Maniac

Rugged Maniac
Courtesy of Rugged Maniac

After a $1.75 million investment from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, Rugged Maniac exploded onto the OCR scene in 2013 and boasts eight obstacles per mile, making this race devoid of any monotony.

Length: 5k

Number of obstacles: 25

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced

Number of 2017 events: 30

2. Tough Mudder

Tough Mudder
Courtesy of Tough Mudder

A tough step up from a beginner course, each and every Tough Mudder is unique in its own way, making training for obstacles more difficult. It’s a nonstop thrill ride from start to finish.

Length: 10-12 miles

Number of obstacles: 20-25

Difficulty: Intermediate to elite

Number of 2017 events: 50+

Obstacles:

Kong

Racers have to swing from ring to ring, hanging 25 to 30 feet in the air, to get to the platform on the other side.

Train for It: Perform pullups for grip and pulling strength and also swing around on standard monkey bars to work on your one-arm swing transfers.

Stage 5 Clinger

Racers scale up a 45-degree inverted wall while hanging 20 feet in the air. To get to the top, they must reach up and behind their heads and then perform a muscle-up over the top.

Train for It: In addition to working toward doing an actual muscle-up, perform pullups to strengthen your back and dips and close-grip pushups to strengthen your shoulders and triceps.

3. Savage Race

Savage Race
Mac Stone/Savage Race

Savage Races are double the length of a Rugged Maniac with the same number of obstacles. They have both a competitive wave, for prizes and rankings (aka SavagePro), and a noncompetitive wave for everyone else.

Length: 5-7 miles

Number of obstacles: 25

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced

Number of 2017 events: 12

4. Warrior Dash

Warrior Dash
Courtesy of Warrior Dash

Warrior Dash is entry level. Newbies will be challenged, but everyone should be able to finish. Run one to get your feet wet, feel things out, and get the swing of OCRs.

Length: 5k

Number of obstacles: 12

Difficulty: Beginner

Number of 2017 events: 25

5. Reebok Spartan Race

Spartan Race
Courtesy of Spartan Race

Spartan Race was designed to make sure that you’re working near max capacity on every obstacle, from start to finish. For example, not only do participants climb up a mountain, but they also carry sandbags while they do it. You’re going to have to dig down deep to reach the finish line of this one.

Length: 3-26.2 miles

Number of obstacles: 20-60

Difficulty: Intermediate to elite

Number of 2017 events: 60

Obstacles:

Double Sandbag Carry

Men have to carry two 60-pound sandbags (women typically one 60 or two 40s).

Train for It: Walk with two kettlebells in the front rack position.

Yokohama Tire Flip

Men flip a 400-pound tire and women flip a 200-pound tire for reps.

Train for It: You’ll need to work on your deadlifts and your grip strength.

