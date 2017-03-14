8 Things that Can Go Wrong During Sex

Shutterstock
Maybe you gave dirty talk a go and it totally backfired. Or you thought blindfolding her would be a mutually-enjoyable experience, rather than one that resulted in you getting slapped in the face. Heck, maybe you even introduced a toy during foreplay that totally freaked her out. Regardless of where your attempt went wrong, your mistakes aren’t irredeemable, says Garrison.
For starters, he recommends getting on the same page about what words turn you on or off before you start saying them in the bedroom. (For example, “I really like dirty talk,” or, “I don’t like being called ‘baby,’ or ‘sweetie,’ because it reminds me of a bad experience.”)
This is one of those conversations you should try having before clothes come off, along with the talk about sexual histories. Discussing the fantasies you both wish to explore—as well as whether both of you are on board with toys (and, if so, which kinds) is another important discussion topic.
Garrison advises to keep the age-old sex-ed adage "Don't yuck my yum" in mind as you have these conversations. “Just because something is not in our taste or wheelhouse doesn't give us the right to be critical. And if we're trying to prolong the mood, critiquing our partners is a huge roadblock,” he says.
Stay tuned into your partner in the heat of the moment. If you notice her tensing up, pulling away, or growing upset after you’ve said or done something new in bed, check in with her to ask what’s wrong. (Most women will agree: that kind of sensitivity and attentiveness is the hottest thing ever.)