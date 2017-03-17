Chaos Reigns in the New Trailer for 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

A world with giant robots sounds pretty cool on paper, but things haven't been going great in the world of Transformers.

A new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight showcases Izzy (Isabela Moner), a girl who was orphaned during the destruction of Chicago in the third film, Dark of the Moon. We also see more of Men's Fitness fan favorite Mark Wahlberg, who reprises his role as Cade Yeager from the previous film, Age of Extinction.

Of course, we also get glimpses of much-loved Transformers like Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Optimus Prime (who had left Earth at the end of the previous film, although we're guessing their trip to space was cut short).

Check out the trailer below:

This is Michael Bay's fifth Transformers film, and according to the director, it will be his last. Of course, this doesn't mean The Last Knight will be the end of the Transformers franchise, with a Bumblebee spinoff planned for next year and Transformers 6 as a follow-up in 2019.

Transformers: The Last Knight stars Wahlberg, Moner, and Stanley Tucci, and will release worldwide on June 23, 2017.