Ferrari Launches Its Fastest Ever Road Car

The 812 Superfast has the horses under the hood to back up its name.

It doesn't get more fast and furious than the new Ferrari 812 Superfast. Recently showcased at the Australasian Premiere in Melbourne, Australia, the 812 Superfast is the most powerful and fastest Ferrari in the carmaker's high-octane history, according to Ferrari.

For those into the numbers, check out these stats.

The two-seater has a top speed of 211mph and can go from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds. Powering the Ferrari 812 Superfast, is a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 788bhp and 718Nm of torque for the ultimate Formula 1 fantasy.

Take this slideshow for a test drive to see more of Ferrari's most badass machine.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast on display during the second press day of the Geneva Motor Show 2017 at the Geneva Palexpo on March 8 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ferrari Australia CEO Herbert Appleroth poses with an older model Ferrari before unveiling the new Ferrari 812 Superfast at the Australasian Premiere on June 28, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia.

The Ferrari logo is seen on the new Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast on display during the second press day of the Geneva Motor Show 2017 at the Geneva Palexpo on March 8 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The tail lights of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast shed new light on the sports car's visual appeal.

The steering wheel of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast makes a bold statement at the Australasian Premiere.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast turned plenty of heads with its sleek and stylish design.

The Ferrari prancing horse logo sits on the steering wheel of a Ferrari NV 812 Superfast luxury automobile on the second day of the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. The event showcased the latest models from the world's top automakers.

A decal with the familiar logo sits on the rear of a Ferrari NV 812 Superfast luxury automobile.

A real show stopper: The Ferrari 812 Superfast received plenty of attention during its presence at the the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reaching 60mph in just 2.9 seconds, motorists will be seeing a lot of the 812 Superfast from the rear. 

