Ferrari Launches Its Fastest Ever Road Car

Michael Dodge / Getty Images

It doesn't get more fast and furious than the new Ferrari 812 Superfast. Recently showcased at the Australasian Premiere in Melbourne, Australia, the 812 Superfast is the most powerful and fastest Ferrari in the carmaker's high-octane history, according to Ferrari.

For those into the numbers, check out these stats.

The two-seater has a top speed of 211mph and can go from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds. Powering the Ferrari 812 Superfast, is a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 788bhp and 718Nm of torque for the ultimate Formula 1 fantasy.

Take this slideshow for a test drive to see more of Ferrari's most badass machine.