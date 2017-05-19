Get 7-9 Hours of Sleep for a Better Mood

Researchers from the University of Central Florida tracked the sleep patterns and physical activity levels of 118 people with full-time jobs.

The study, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, found that those who logged around 11,000 steps a day and slept seven to nine hours were less likely to be cantankerous a-holes when they got home from work.

"Research shows employees who are mistreated at work are likely to engage in similar behaviors at home," Shannon Taylor, the University of Central Florida's College of Business management professor who teamed up with researchers from Illinois and Wisconsin for the study, told ScienceDaily. "If they've been belittled or insulted by a supervisor, they tend to vent their frustration on members of their household. Our study shows that happens because they're too tired to regulate their behavior."