This Gin Is Literally 'Infused' With Vintage Harley-Davidson Parts

Harley-Davidson is the ultimate American classic. Born and bred in Milwaukee, WI, the brand's iconic hogs have become synonymous with craftmanship, all-around badassery, and, of course, the loyal following of the men and women who ride them.

One such dude is Uwe Ehinger. After years of searching the globe for rare motorcycles and their parts to either collect or use in his own designs, he earned the nickname "The Archaeologist." Now, he's taking his passion for Harley-Davidsons to a new level by infusing booze with antique motorcycle parts.

Yes, you read that right.

Appropriately named The Archaeologist Gin, the spirit comes in three different varieties, each filled with "original engine parts of legendary Harley-Davidson bikes Ehinger has discovered someplace over the world," according to the press release.

For more than $1,000 (and some patience, since a limited number for sale online have already sold out), you can enjoy the subtle flavors of 1939 Flathead camshafts from the Mexican desert, 1947 Knucklehead screw-nuts from Chile, or perhaps 1962 Panhead rocker arms from South Korea.

Of course, given that these infusions are made of metal, and not, say, elderflower or whatever, it's perfectly sane to wonder why anyone would want to voluntarily consume vintage camshaft extract. (And for the record: We haven't tried it either.)

But Ehinger says the vintage parts have been cleaned and sealed with a tin alloy to make them safe to drink. After that they're carefully soldered onto a steel structure, and encased by a specially handcrafted bottle.

You won't find a manlier drink than that—and we're already considering hopping on a chopper and making the trek to Ehinger's specialty bike shop in Hamburg, Germany, just to get a taste of the stuff. If that's not in the cards for you, though, you can easily stir up one of these equally manly and refined whiskey cocktails, or one of these fiery tequila cocktails right in your own living room—no Knucklehead screw-nuts necessary.