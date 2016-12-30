Here is Exactly How Alcohol Gets You Drunk

Before you go binge drinking this weekend take a quick second to look at the video below, which explains exactly why you can’t walk to the bathroom without hitting the wall after a few drinks. The video by the American Chemical Society also goes into detail on why you should eat before you drink and why your memory is so blurred after the fact.

The main chemical that can turn your night into one you want to forget or one you can’t even remember is ethanol. Long story short, ethanol binds to your receptors, which can slow down your brain and make you forget things. Ethanol also causes your brain to release a combination of several chemicals that get you hyped, enhance your senses, and make you think your happy.

Know what your getting into this weekend, and try not to do to much damage to your brain.