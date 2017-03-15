How to Make Sure You're Foam Rolling Correctly

If you follow this expert advice, you'll be a foam rolling pro in no time.



1. GO SLOW

Slowly roll along the entire length of the muscle for at least 60 to 90 seconds, says Jennifer Bushell, an athletic trainer at the University of Ottawa in Canada.



2. RELEASE YOUR TRIGGERS

If you find a hot spot mid-roll, roll back and forth over the area until it relaxes. The most common tight spots for men are in the entirety of the back.



3. STICK WITH IT

It took a week of steady rolling for the subjects in a recent study to see benefits. An “ouch” is normal for a few sessions before your body adapts. “I don’t think it feels amazing at first,” says Bushell. “But it’s not different from your first spin class. After the fifth class, you think, ‘What’s all the fuss?’”

