My girlfriend gets really upset when I watch porn. What should I do?

We get it: Dudes watch porn—but the ladies in their lives may not be so understanding. Here’s how to navigate this tricky discussion, according to the experts who answer this question all the time.

Porn Appreciation

My girlfriend gets really upset when I watch porn. What should I do?
You think your porn habit is harmless, but your girlfriend begs to differ. Google “my girlfriend doesn’t like it when I watch porn” and you’ll see message boards flooded with brilliant advice ranging from “don’t get caught next time” to some variation of “you don’t deserve her”.

The reality, of course, is not so clear-cut. There’s a wide body of scientific research with an equally wide body of conclusions—many of them contradictory—about porn’s potentially harmful or beneficial side effects. A recent study claimed that porn can dull the pleasure stimulators in your brain, while another found that watching porn actually increases a man’s sexual stimuli.

Still: That doesn’t solve the problem of your girlfriend’s disapproval. Here’s how to handle the conversation around porn in your relationship.

1. Get to the Root of the Problem

A good place to start: Understanding why you watching porn might upset her. “For some women it's about conservative values and attitudes toward sex—she might see this activity as wrong or as cheating,” explains Gal Szekely, a licensed psychotherapist and founder of The Couples Center in San Francisco. “For others, it’s about feeling less attractive or desired compared to the women in the videos, and that takes away from your desire and attraction to her.”

That intimidation factor has multiple levels, says Danielle Harel, Ph.D., of Celeste & Danielle Sex and Relationship Coaching. “She may feel threatened that she’s being compared, either physically or in terms of what you want her to do. In other words, she may feel that you will want her to do things she doesn’t feel comfortable doing if you see it in porn.”

And can you blame her for worrying that she can’t measure up to the bedroom acrobatics of a seasoned pro?

2. Talk It Out

Once you understand where her insecurity is stemming from, working through the disagreement boils down to communication.

“Talk about your values and the way you were brought up in relation to this issue, and see if there's a gap in your background,” Szekely suggests. “Then talk about why porn can be attractive.”

Even if it makes for an awkward conversation, openness is key, Harel says. “It’s important to have a conversation with her about her fears, and really listen and understand without dismissing her feelings or arguing with her about them. Let her know that watching porn has nothing to do with the experience you’re having with her. Masturbation and having sex offer different experiences. Sometimes you want to eat alone while watching TV, sometimes you want to go to a movie together.”

Done correctly, opening up about this difficult topic can even become a way to spice up your sex life and your connection. “See if there's a way that she can be included in watching porn, and make it an activity that enhances your mutual sexuality,” Szekely says. Porn can even become an avenue to explore what turns both of you on. “You can learn to feel more comfortable with sexuality, how to evoke desire in one another, new sexual techniques, and have a basis for discussion about what you desire and would like to try together.”

3. When Is Your Porn Habit Too Much?

“Many people spend a little time with the porn that they like and are still completely able to enjoy sex with their partners,” Harel says. “But as with every behavior, if you’re spending way too much time watching porn, then it can be a problem.”

“Another challenge with porn,” she adds, “is that [porn] reinforces the brain-genital connection of arousal, and it creates habits that shortcut full-bodied arousal—it’s kind of like the heroin of arousal. This difference can get even worse with a longer-term partner, where your arousal toward one another often goes down over time, so it’s important to train yourself not to get too dependent on porn.”

Harel suggests expanding your arousal repertoire by alternating masturbating with and without watching porn, and touching more of your body before getting to the main event.

4. If All Else Fails

Even if you’ve tried explaining that your porn habit isn’t infringing on your relationship with her, she might hold fast to her belief that it’s a no-fly zone. If that’s the case, you just have to ask yourself if it’s worth it. Maybe your relationship is great in every other way, and you’re willing to cut porn out of your life. Maybe it’s one of several ways she’s inflexible or controlling in your relationship, and it’s time to re-evaluate your connection. There are no right or wrong answers in this scenario.

Sex experts Celeste & Danielle have worked with thousands of clients to help them realize their full sexual and emotional potential. They are the authors of Cockfidence: The Extraordinary Guide to Being the Man You Want to Be and Making Love Real: The Intelligent Couple's Guide to Lasting Intimacy and Passion. They are also the creators of the Somatica Method of Sex and Relationship Coaching.

Gal Szekely, MFT, is a licensed psychotherapist and founder of The Couples Center, which specializes in couples therapy. Together with his wife, he leads Love Made Simple, weekend retreats for couples in the San Francisco Bay area. 

