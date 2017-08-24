My girlfriend gets really upset when I watch porn. What should I do?

Caiaimage/Trevor Adeline / Getty

Once you understand where her insecurity is stemming from, working through the disagreement boils down to communication.

“Talk about your values and the way you were brought up in relation to this issue, and see if there's a gap in your background,” Szekely suggests. “Then talk about why porn can be attractive.”

Even if it makes for an awkward conversation, openness is key, Harel says. “It’s important to have a conversation with her about her fears, and really listen and understand without dismissing her feelings or arguing with her about them. Let her know that watching porn has nothing to do with the experience you’re having with her. Masturbation and having sex offer different experiences. Sometimes you want to eat alone while watching TV, sometimes you want to go to a movie together.”

Done correctly, opening up about this difficult topic can even become a way to spice up your sex life and your connection. “See if there's a way that she can be included in watching porn, and make it an activity that enhances your mutual sexuality,” Szekely says. Porn can even become an avenue to explore what turns both of you on. “You can learn to feel more comfortable with sexuality, how to evoke desire in one another, new sexual techniques, and have a basis for discussion about what you desire and would like to try together.”