New Drew Peterson Special Is a Must-Watch for True Crime Fans

True crime fans will have a new murder mystery to scrutinize this month, as we approach the 10-year anniversary of Stacy Peterson’s disappearance. For those who don’t remember the infamous case, her husband, police sergeant Drew Peterson, was later found guilty of murder.

Stacy’s murder wasn’t the first time Drew was suspected of foul play. His third wife, Kathleen Savio, was found dead in a dry bathtub three years prior to his fourth wife’s disappearance.

The fascination with true crimes is more popular than ever in recent years. And there’s no case more enthralling than this one. The ID two-hour special features brand new exclusive interviews from Stacy’s sister, Cassandra Cales, and her aunt, Candace Aikin, among other key people in the Petersons’ lives.

Looking back after a decade of speculation, investigation, and ultimately a conviction will give crime addicts a chance to look at the case with fresh eyes.

The world premiere of Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery airs on Sunday, August 27 at 9/8c on ID.