Science Says Booger-Eating and Nose-Picking is Healthy

Most people would agree that nose-picking is a bad habit, and eating boogers is unfathomable.

Well, now you should think of it as a form of guilty pleasure. Why?

According to a scientific study from the American Society of Microbiology and a report from Kid Spot, picking your nose and eating boogies is healthy for all people.

Apparently, snot contains salivary mucins that help form barriers against cavity-causing bacteria.

In another study, from BioMed Central, evidence supports that eating your snot can actually strengthen your immune system and defend against HIV.

Austrian lung specialist Prof Freidrich Bischinger says, “Eating the dry remains of what you pull out (of your nose) is a great way of strengthening the body’s immune system. Medically, it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do."

Bischinger also believes that people who pick their noses are healthier, happier, and better in tune with their bodies than others.

He says we should get rid of the negative social stigma, and, in fact, he believes nose-picking should be encouraged.

Now excuse me while I go dig for some gold.