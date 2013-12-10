Simple Steps to Power Up Your Energy Reserves

Westend61 / Getty

Adenosine triphosphate is a molecule made in every cell. It’s like the currency your body uses for cellular energy. Your body uses a sugar called D-Ribose (also known as ribose) to create that currency. But ribose is not like rollover minutes. You can’t store it up. If you’re doing something strenuous that requires a lot of exertion, you’ll need a lot of it, maybe more than your body can churn out right away. And if your muscles are sore from a workout, you’ll need to recover in a reasonable time so you can keep up your workout schedule. For that reason, Bioenergy Ribose is an ideal supplement to take. I play tennis 8-9 times a week, without a day to relax and re-boot. I need to keep my ribose storehouse constantly replenished, so it is an important part of my supplement program.

Other supplements to consider include vitamin D, which has been shown to improve performance in older adults, and magnesium because it also relaxes muscles and eases soreness.

For sustained energy, I’m also a huge fan of drinking tea all day. I’m not one of those people who think caffeine is the worst thing people can ingest. Plenty of research shows that coffee helps diminish risks for a number of health conditions. But as much as I love Starbucks, for sustained all-day energy, I’m a big fan of green tea, which gives you caffeine without the jitters. It contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which is also associated with clear, calm focus and even better sleep. You can also try black, oolong, white, or yerba matte tea. While they don’t contain relaxing theanine, they have many health-giving properties, and the mild dose of caffeine offers sustained energy.