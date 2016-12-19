The Step-by-Step Guide to Chopping Down a Tree

Illustrations By Mark Nerys

Once the first scarf is removed, the tree will fall toward the deepest portion of the scarf, so make sure you’re satisfied with the scarf in relation to the desired felling direction. Remove the second scarf on the opposite side of the tree in a slightly higher location than the first. The fall of the tree is controlled by unsevered wood fibers between the first and second scarf. If the wood fibers are too thick, the tree will not fall; too thin a section and the tree’s weight will break the fibers, and control of the fall will be lost. For most trees, a thickness of one to two inches of uncut wood fibers between the first and second scarf will suffice.