Terry Crews Keeps a Selfie Wall of his Abs at His Gym

Admit it: If you had a body as good as Terry Crews', you'd want to show it off too.

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host showed a selfie that Crews recently posted on Instagram:

While Crews' physique is undeniably impressive, Corden thought it was necessary to point out an extra detail—the wall behind him was also full of photos of Crews showing off his abs.

Crews explained himself by saying that his wife refuses to have any pictures of him with abs in his house, so he keeps them all in the gym. And he's unashamedly proud of his body: "That's two hours a day, man!"

He was also quick to praise Justin Theroux's ripped abs in the most recent advertisement for HBO's The Leftovers, telling him "That's a lot of work!"

Crews currently stars in Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Fox.