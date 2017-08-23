Top 10 Reasons to go to the 2017 Olympia Expo

Countless events are packed into the Olympia Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Here are our top picks of what to enjoy, whether you're at the expo or not.

1. Strongman challenge

If you’re a fan of fitness, then this is the event for you. Strongmen compete for points in feats of insane strength like log presses, keg tosses, circus dumbbell presses, and car deadlifts.

2. Rhino CrossFit

This test of athleticism is absolutely brutal. Men and women compete head-to-head in gut-busting challenges like burpees to double unders, yolk carries, handstand pushups, and pistol squats for reps, plus riding the assault bike for calories burned.

3. Jiu-Jitsu

Competitors from across the nation come to compete in an all-out battle of skill, flexibility, and durability that is best described as a human chess match of positioning and control.

4. Bikini model search

What do you get when you take one large serving of beautiful women in bikinis and high heels, mix them together, place them onstage, and then stand back and wait for swarms of gawking, screaming fans? The bikini model search. And this formula never fails. Since its 2007 debut, it has grown in both the number of contestants and the number of devotees.

5. Kickboxing

Grappling and feats of strength not your thing? No worries. Check out the U.S. National Kickboxing Championships, in which fighters square off in a battle of grit as they tactically punch and kick their way to a championship title.

6. The Strip

See the Strip and visit casinos like The Venetian and Caesars Palace. Just be sure to set a cash limit.

7. In-N-Out

If you’re not from the West Coast, definitely schedule in a cheat day and head over to In-N-Out Burger, a burger and shake chain that sources fresh ingredients.

8. Red Rocks Canyon

Check out Red Rocks Canyon, a beautiful landscape of, well, red rocks. But it’s not as boring as it sounds. We promise.

9. Indoor skydiving

Get high…by going to Vegas Indoor Skydiving for a chance to suit up and experience skydiving in a safe environment.

10. Mingle with industry leaders

All of the top brands in the fitness industry will be there, showcasing their latest and greatest products and innovations. And amazon.com is the title sponsor for the entire weekend. Along with the immense sports and nutrition section to its business—which features top-of-the-line products like fitness trackers and workout clothing—it has proven that it is committed to the fitness industry by, once again, hosting the Mr. Olympia webcast.