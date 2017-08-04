Watch: Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Square Off in Fan-Made 'Punch Out' Video

It's not the most likely of endings for the this month's boxing superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, but one that begs the question: "What if Conor went full-blown MMA on Mayweather at some point during the fight?"

We get an answer (sort of) in this Mike Tyson Punch Out parody from 8bit Graphics, in which The Notorious reverts to his MMA arsenal in the final round to finish the fight—and his opponent—in brutal fashion. While fans of the UFC champ will revel in the vicious head kick followed by the bloody ground-and-pound, those who back Mayweather will be less entertained with the final scenario.

Of course, it's all in good fun, and no matter which fighter you'll be rooting for this August 26th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, you've got to appreciate the old-school graphics and soundtrack from this hilarious take on Nintendo's Punch Out video game from 1987.

Who will get the last laugh once the real fight between the two warriors is said and done? Judging from the massive estimated purse, the answer is: both!