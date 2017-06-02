Watch: The Latest Trailer For Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' Has Cars, Guns, and Great Music

Edgar Wright doesn't always make the films you expect him to make.

This is immediately apparent in the latest trailer for his new film Baby Driver, which is a big departure from his previous filmography (which includes Shuan of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). This time, humor has taken a backseat in favor of the kind of breakneck action you'd see in films like Drive and John Wick.

Baby Driver stars Ansel Elgort as Baby, a quiet young man who happens to be an incredible getaway driver; however, he needs to listen to music in order to focus. He falls in love with a waitress named Deborah (Lily James), and decides to take a job from an enigmatic criminal (Kevin Spacey) in hopes he can find a new life. Of course, nothing ever goes as planned. Check out the trailer, backed by the classic '50s rock song "Tequila," above.

The film has already gotten rave reviews from preview screenings, leading to Sony actually moving up the release date from August to June to capitalize on all of the positive press. If the trailers are any indication, the film looks likely to live up to the hype.

Baby Driver, directed by Wright and starring Elgort, Spacey, James, and Jamie Foxx, releases nationwide on June 28, 2017.