Watch: The New Trailer for 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Pits Andy Serkis Against Woody Harrelson

Unfortunately, it seems like humans and apes just can't get along.

Following in the footsteps of Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes continues the journey of Caesar (Andy Serkis) who leads a group of genetically modified apes in a struggle to survive against humanity, who see the apes as a hostile threat.

In this installment, Caesar must face The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who is convinced that exterminating the apes is the only way to prevent humanity's extinction. As you can probably imagine, The Colonel isn't particularly interested in diplomacy, which means a clash between the two armies is inevitable.

While the events of the original Charlton Heston classic have yet to happen in the new series' continuity, it's hard to imagine that a war against super-intelligent animals turns out well for The Colonel and his crew. A fourth movie is already in development, but right now there's no way to know if it will be a reimagining of the original or go in a completely different direction.

War for the Planet of the Apes releases nationwide on July 14, 2017.