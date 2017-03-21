What $2,600 a Week Will Get You at Exos

Any regular Joe can check into Exos and train next to the pros. It costs $2,600 per week for one training session a day, or $3,500 for two. Here’s what you get for it.

Individualization

You’ll meet your team of “performance specialists” to map out your goal, whether it’s losing 10 pounds or completing a triathlon.

Structural analysis

Everyone starts with a “functional movement screen,” which incorporates seven movements scored 1 to 3 to assess your musculo-skeletal strength and range of movement, and to identify any weaknesses or injuries. They’ll also test your V02 max and your overall power output to help create a workout program.

Nutrition

Every client is assigned a dietitian who will look at his or her current diet and assign a very specific meal plan, plus a supplement regimen that will include, at a minimum, a.m. and p.m. multivitamins, fish oil, and probiotics. You get three meals a day. (You can request certain calorie amounts, depending on your goal.) All clients have the option of blood testing in advance.

Training

Group workouts for 60 to 90 minutes, starting with movement prep (stretching, miniband walk), then speed, power, and strength work using TRX, kettlebells, and free weights. You’ll finish with cardio.

Recovery

Protein shakes after every workout designed by your dietitian, as well as supplements as needed. One soft tissue massage per weekly session.