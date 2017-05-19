Q: Will masturbating pre-workout negatively affect my training? Sam G., San Jose, CA

A: While studies (Ludwig Boltzmann Institute, 2002) have shown that sexual activity will temporarily reduce your testosterone, it’s not enough to affect your physical performance afterward, as there is a rebound effect when your body rebalances its hormones. Just be aware that there is a release of hormones and neurotransmitters after sex (even one-person sex) that makes you feel relaxed. So, you may feel a bit demotivated afterward. But unless you’re wearing ankle weights on your wrists, your muscles should still be good to go for a great training session— even for arm day.