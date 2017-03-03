Yes, There's a Sex Fitness Tracker For Your Penis

Fitness trackers are all the rage these days, being the easiest way to track your steps and calorie count when you work out. But the team at British Condoms had an idea for a completely new kind of tracker. (You can probably tell where this going, given that this device was designed by a company named "British Condoms.")

Introducing the i.Con, which touts itself as the "World's First Smart Condom." It's not actually a condom at all—which is probably a good thing, since you'd want more than one use out of this. It's actually a ring that you put on top of your condom during sex.

Courtesy image

As for what the i.Con actually tracks? The list is extensive, including (but not limited to): thrust velocity, thrust speed, "calorie loss," girth, and skin temperature.

But what would one actually do with this information? Why, share it with friends, of course.

That's actually not a joke.

The device pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth so it can send the data to you, which you can then share for all the world to see (if you're brave enough). Don't worry, British Condoms promises that all data will be kept anonymously unless a user decides otherwise.

Unfortunately, we still don't know what the i.Con looks like yet—so far, British Condoms has only shared the box photo above.

British Condoms expects the i.Con to go on sale later this year for a price of £59.99 (or about $74 USD).

And really, aren't we all curious about the temperature of our nether regions?