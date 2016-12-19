12 Tips for Winter Style Trends

OldNavy.com

As everyone knows, a good pair of jeans never goes out of style. “Denim is always great to carry you from your day to night look,” Kretten says. “Destroyed and personalized denim is huge right now; it's all about making it your own. Adding a pin or cuffing pants can give your denim a whole new vibe.” Nab a pair of selvedge denim which has a clean, finished look, like Old Navy’s Men’s Slim Destructed Jeans ($44.94, OldNavy.com). For a fresh spin, try new colorways outside of the regular indigo rinse, like black or tobacco.

And say sayonara to the skinny pants silhouette. “We've been playing with larger volume bottoms like our Relaxed Crop Slub Twill Pant and we'll continue pushing the envelope with this trend into spring, going even bigger,” says Kretten. ($59, jackthreads.com)

