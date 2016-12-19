Gear

12 Tips for Winter Style Trends

Here are the top men’s fashion trends for winter 2016 and 2017.

What to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

Before the cold weather sets in for good this winter, there are a few things you’ll want to have nailed down. There are ski trips to plan, shovels to buy, and of course, what you’re going to wear. To keep you looking sharp as the temperature drops, Tony Kretten, Creative Director at JackThreads, fills you in on the biggest fashion trends of the season. Start stocking your closet or adding these to your gift wish list!

1. The Outer Layer

jackthreads.com

When it comes to your coat, getting just the right one is crucial, since it’s the piece you’ll wear every day—and the first thing people see. “The biggest trend we're seeing by far this season is the bomber jacket,” Kretten says. “We created a line of bombers filled with Primaloft, a lightweight alternative to down that provides maximum warmth with minimal bulk.” Burgundy and olive are on trend for fall, like this version by JackThreads + Primaloft, dubbed the “Hopper Bomber” ($129, jackthreads.com).

2. The Lightweight Layer

cottonon.com

The ultimate layering must-have, vests are great outer layers on warmer winter days, or for extra warmth during the next arctic vortex. Plain puffers go with everything, or opt for a pattern for more personality, like Cotton On Boston Puffer Vest ($39.95, cottonon.com).

3. Denim for Athletes

OldNavy.com

As everyone knows, a good pair of jeans never goes out of style. “Denim is always great to carry you from your day to night look,” Kretten says. “Destroyed and personalized denim is huge right now; it's all about making it your own. Adding a pin or cuffing pants can give your denim a whole new vibe.” Nab a pair of selvedge denim which has a clean, finished look, like Old Navy’s Men’s Slim Destructed Jeans ($44.94, OldNavy.com). For a fresh spin, try new colorways outside of the regular indigo rinse, like black or tobacco.

And say sayonara to the skinny pants silhouette. “We've been playing with larger volume bottoms like our Relaxed Crop Slub Twill Pant and we'll continue pushing the envelope with this trend into spring, going even bigger,” says Kretten. ($59, jackthreads.com

4. Top It Off

jackthreads.com

On icy days, you’ll want to keep your noggin warm with a classic wool hat. “You can't look around our office without seeing a sea of beanies,” says Kretten, like the JackThreads Daily Beanie ($18, jackthreads.com).

5. Stay Warm and Stylish with a Fedora

UNIQLO.com

You might also want add a dash of style to any outfit with a fedora-style topper, like UNIQLO Men’s wool hat in navy ($19.90, UNIQLO.com).

6. Upgrade Your Belt

OldNavy.com

Get elegantly waisted with a perennial favorite, such as this Old Navy reversible belt ($19.94, OldNavy.com). Add an unexpected twist to your accessories by sporting a belt in suede instead of leather. This alternative adds a dash of texture and seasonality. “Since suede isn't typical it adds interest,” Kretten explains.

7. Add Warmth without Bulk

joesjeans.com

‘Tis the season for sweater weather. Get a go-to that you’ll wear all winter long, like this goes-with-everything Joe’s Military Crew Sweater ($258, joesjeans.com). Give it a preppy vibe by wearing a collared shirt underneath.

8. Stylish Boots That’ll Keep Feet Dry and Warm

bravegentleman.com

“Winter can be a tough time to keep your feet both happy and dapper,” says Joshua Katcher, Founder and Creative Director of Brave GentleMan. “That's why Brave GentleMan boots are made with hi-tech Italian future-leather, a supple, strong microfiber that is more weather resistant and superior to conventional leather. See you later, salt stains. Hello boots that are sustainable, vegan, and cool-as-heck.” A Chelsea style, like Brave GentleMan “Lover” is timeless. ($310, bravegentleman.com)

9. A Trendy Duffle Bag

jackthreads.com

Caryalls like backpacks and totes are going toward a more tech-forward aesthetic. “Taiken, Herschel, and Burton all have great details and colorways that are on trend for fall and feature textures like waxed canvas that elevate your look,” Kretten says. Sport the Herschel Supply Co. Lonsdale Duffle ($100, jackthreads.com).

10. The Best Button-Downs for Built Guys

jackthreads.com

Giving the ubiquitous button-down shirt an on-trend makeover is all in the details. “Our shirts with interesting fabrics or textures are a homerun for our guys, like the Dobby Popover ($49), which is made out of a jacquard fabric,” Kretten says. Or, look for novelty details. “For example, our knit cuff shirt ($49) mixes a traditional button down with sweater cuffs on the sleeves that make it more comfortable to push up the sleeves.”

Too many reps at the gym can mean that finding a shirt that fits like a glove can be a challenge. That's why it's the perfect excuse to treat yo self to a custom shirt. J.Hilburn, Indochino, and Proper Cloth all offer the service.

11. Turn Your Wrist Into a Trainer

nike.com

Need a new running partner? The Apple Watch Nike+ Running Watch ($399, nike.com) makes the perfect one with its built-in GPS to track runs, a breathable band, and easy-to-view face. Plus, it's easy on the eyes.

12. Frame Your Face

jackthreads.com

Nothing can instantly elevate a look like sunglasses. This winter, stick to timeless silhouettes for your sunnies, like aviator shades. The “Clubmaster” style by Ray-Ban does the trick ($160, jackthreads.com).

