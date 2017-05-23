Gear Up Your Meal Prep

1) Masterpan 5

It seems like a gimmick, but this non-stick pan has separate sections, so you can cook an entire meal in one shot. It will save you time and space (a single pan as opposed to five).

$100, masterpan.us

2) T-fal chopper

This manual chopper will reduce your prep time by chopping, dicing, and mincing all your veggies with just a few pulls of the handle. Also, the blades pop out for easy cleaning.

$16, amazon.com

3) Bentgo box

These BPA-free, microwavable, dishwasher-safe containers stack on top of each other, letting you bring two separate meals to work or separate your salad, rice, and meats.

$15, bentgo.com