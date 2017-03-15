Rags of Honor: the Brand for Army Vets

Nearly 300,000 veterans were homeless for at least one night last year. Chicago businessman Mark Doyle, who has no military experience, wanted to help, so he started Rags of Honor, a screen-printing apparel company whose slogan is, “They had our backs. Let’s keep the shirt on theirs.” Rags of Honor has hired and trained 44 veterans—with plans of expanding to 75 full-time employees this year—who design and produce military and patriotic-themed T-shirts and sweatshirts. In return, they’re paid a wage to live the life that they’ve enabled us to live. $25–$32, ragsofhonor.us

Homemade: All Rags of Honor gear is 100% made in America. USA! USA! USA!