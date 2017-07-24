Improve Your Sleeping Habits by Going Camping

One more good reason to consider taking a camping trip this summer: It can help tune up your sleep habits. Research published in the journal Current Biology found that when subjects slept a weekend in the great outdoors and away from artificial lights, they reset their natural circadian rhythms so they were able to both fall asleep and wake up earlier.

Some people tend to overlook the necessity of sleep as part of their training, but in reality you can get stronger while you sleep, burn fat in your sleep, and sleep to improve your mood.

Consider these things before too many late nights out.