Get the March Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness' on Newsstands Now

After a few high-profile movie cameos, TV-hosting gigs and a starring role in Amazon Studios’ forthcoming war thriller The Wall, WWE Superstar John Cena has become WWE’s (and now Hollywood’s) most reliable, versatile, and bankable performer since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In this month's March issue, WWE's Renaissance Man, talks training, pro wrestling, and starring in the upcoming intense war film, The Wall. "The Prototype" also shares his updated, upper-body workout that relys on compound exercises and the strategic choosing of set-and-rep schemes to ensure progression while reducing injury risk.

In this month's issue, you'll also get the blueprint for building a superstar physique of your own with Part 1 of the Rock Hard Challenge. Our back-to-basics program gives you all the direction you need to build your biggest, strongest and leanest body ever! We also help you spring forward with the perfect plan to reboot your workout as the weather warms up with a 12-week program for strength and mass gains.

Looking for more ways to keep your workouts fresh and engaging? Our holistic training story will help you compound your gains by incorporating various training styles into your current program. And if it's a bigger chest you want, don't miss our Level Up series, where this month we focus on hitting your pecs from all angles with a varied-rep routine. You'll also find plenty of motivation to achieve your fitness goals with words of wisdom from The Biggest Loser coach, Jen Widerstrom, and Air Force veteran Robert Timms who leads the charge in bodybuilding's newest competition. And to really get you pumped on your journey for a rockin' physique, we bring it back to the golden age of bodybuilding with a classic shoot at Venice CA's iconic Muscle Beach, featuring Arnold himself.

You’ll get all this as well as our regular training and nutrition columns to get you jacked and feeling your best. You won't find a better way to stay motivated and fit heading into the warmer months. Don't miss the March issue of Muscle & Fitness on newsstands now!