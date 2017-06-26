Four New Grilling Recipes to Try This Summer

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/Getty Images

As temperatures begin to soar, there are few happier places for most men to be than outside manning the grill, sunburns be damned. There’s simply no tastier, or manlier, means to a protein-packed meal than your trusty Weber. But if the only things you cook outdoors are steaks and burgers, you’re selling the grill short. Practically anything can sizzle over a flame, yet many unconventional foods remain hidden in the shadow of countless chicken breasts and humble hot dogs. It’s high time to challenge your grilling skills by thinking outside the grill marks—from shellfish and tofu to berries and cheese—and try these recipes the next time you play with fire.