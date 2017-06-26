Four New Grilling Recipes to Try This Summer

Get adventurous and put the boring burgers and barbecue chicken on the back burner for these unique eats.

Thrill of the Grill

As temperatures begin to soar, there are few happier places for most men to be than outside manning the grill, sunburns be damned. There’s simply no tastier, or manlier, means to a protein-packed meal than your trusty Weber. But if the only things you cook outdoors are steaks and burgers, you’re selling the grill short. Practically anything can sizzle over a flame, yet many unconventional foods remain hidden in the shadow of countless chicken breasts and humble hot dogs. It’s high time to challenge your grilling skills by thinking outside the grill marks—from shellfish and tofu to berries and cheese—and try these recipes the next time you play with fire.

Mussels with Fire-Roasted Tomatoes

Get adventurous on the grill with this protein-packed seafood recipe.

Click here for the Mussels with Fire-Roasted Tomatoes recipe >>>

Grilled Hawaiian Pita Pizzas

Why tip the delivery guy when you can easily grill up healthier individual pizzas with a satisfyingly crispy crust? This one stars pork tenderloin, a source of lean protein that gets even better when infused with smokey goodness.

Click here for the Grilled Hawaiian Pita Pizzas recipe >>>

Grilled Tofu Guacamole Stacks with Sweet Potato Fries

Grilling tofu is a surefire way to make the plant-based protein more palatable, perhaps even crave-worthy. Flames breathe new life into guacamole, and grilled sweet potato fries won’t blow up your physique.

Click here for the Grilled Tofu Guacamole Stacks with Sweet Potato Fries recipe >>>

Grilled Halloumi Peach Lentil Salad

Hailing from Cyprus, halloumi is a high-protein cheese that doesn’t melt on the grill—the outside becomes crispy, while the interior turns velvety. Look for blocks in well-stocked cheese counters.

Click here for the Grilled Halloumi Peach Lentil Salad recipe >>>

