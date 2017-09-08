Gaming Roundup: The First Half of 2017

Gear

1. 'Horizon Zero Dawn'

Sony

Few things excite the gaming world like the blockbuster-out-of-nowhere, the Triple-A title not based on an existing IP. To that end, Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t just the most exciting game of 2017 so far, it’s the leading contender for Game of the Year honors, and might just fend off the barrage of late-year releases. HZD takes place in a mysterious future ruled by robot dinosaurs; mankind has been pushed back into a tribal state, fighting for survival in the wilderness. You control the game’s heroine, Aloy, who must learn to stalk and hunt the robot dinos with comparatively primitive technology. The gameplay is addictive and satisfying, the open world is enormous with seemingly endless side missions, and the graphics will have you wearing out the share button. This game is damn near perfect.

2. 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

Nintendo

The first and best reason to own a Nintendo Switch, Breath of the Wild gives you freedom of choice and exploration on a level that’s never been seen in the Zelda series. Pre-rendered backgrounds? Heh. Just about anything you see in Hyrule you can get to and climb, and discover new secrets to help you survive in this living, breathing world. The incredibly high difficulty only makes it that much more thrilling when you finally get the hang of it. Read more in our Switch review here.

3. 'Injustice 2'

WB Games

Director Ed Boon told us in this interview that crafting the follow-up to 2013’s smash hit Injustice: Gods Among Us was a matter of turning all the gameplay dials up to 10. Netherealm Studios did just that, and smashed it out of the park. The sequel is an all-around better game: faster gameplay with a deeper storyline, a bigger roster of characters, and a seemingly infinite customization system. It’s not just a must-have for DC comics fans, it’s the king of the fighting genre.

4. 'For Honor'

Ubisoft

No developer has ever pulled off medieval combat this well, and the brawler genre will never be the same. The deeper you get into For Honor, the more it demands precision and a full command over all possible methods of attack and defense. The storyline is short but serviceable, and teaches you just enough so you’ll be ready to get your feet wet in multiplayer, where a thriving community of enthusiasts awaits to show you that you ain’t seen nothing yet.

5. 'Star Trek Bridge Crew'

Ubisoft

For Trek fans, this is the definitive experience. Developed exclusively for VR on PC and PS4, Bridge Crew puts you in the captain’s chair, or the helm, or at the navigation computer, or any other station on the bridge. Mundane tasks like diverting power from the shields and weapons to the warp drive become exhilarating in VR. The learning curve is steep, but once you become adept at pushing your ship around the galaxy, you’re going to want to stick around for quite a while.

6. 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard'

Capcom

Long gone is the gonzo, bullet-laden schlock of Resident Evil 6. RE: 7 is classic white-knuckle horror down to its core. In search of your long-lost wife, you set off for her last-known location, a creepy, rundown dump of a house on the bayou. Fast-paced shooting has been replaced by genuinely chilling quiet moments that are strung together at such a perfect pace your heart will be pounding out of your chest by the time the action finally comes. This is a masterful reset for the series, one elevated even further if you play in VR mode on PS4.

7. GEAR: Rig 4 VR

Plantronics

We tested all PSVR games using the lightweight, affordable Rig 4VR audio headset made by Plantronics. The headset delivers great quality sound for the price ($70 at Bestbuy.com) and its lightweight, elastic design helps it fit perfectly over the PSVR headset. No more ear buds or trying to awkwardly fit a set of standard gaming cans over the VR hardware.

