Gaming Roundup: The First Half of 2017

Few things excite the gaming world like the blockbuster-out-of-nowhere, the Triple-A title not based on an existing IP. To that end, Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t just the most exciting game of 2017 so far, it’s the leading contender for Game of the Year honors, and might just fend off the barrage of late-year releases. HZD takes place in a mysterious future ruled by robot dinosaurs; mankind has been pushed back into a tribal state, fighting for survival in the wilderness. You control the game’s heroine, Aloy, who must learn to stalk and hunt the robot dinos with comparatively primitive technology. The gameplay is addictive and satisfying, the open world is enormous with seemingly endless side missions, and the graphics will have you wearing out the share button. This game is damn near perfect.