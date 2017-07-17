Get Arms Like Larry Scott

Mike Neveux/Wieder Health & Fitness

The formula for developing muscular arms—the kind that garner as much attention in a sport coat as they do in a form-fitting tee—is simple: curl, curl, and curl some more. But don’t confuse simple with easy. Curling your way to a pair of 20-inch pythons takes work, and a lot of time, but don’t think you need freaky genetics or illegal drugs to assist you on your journey to monstrous guns.

Take Larry Scott—the first-ever Mr. Olympia winner (1965-66)—as an example. At a time when bodybuilding was still in its infancy, Scott had 20-inch sleeve stretchers before anyone else—proof that you don’t need newfangled training techniques or equipment to stretch the tape.