Get Arms Like Larry Scott

To achieve this fullness in his bi’s, tri’s, and forearms—which leaped out of his forearm and balanced on a triceps of equal size—Scott performed curls from a variety of angles and kept a substantial amount of volume in his arm routine. He curled often and he curled heavy, regularly lifting weight for six reps and not breaking 10.
The result was a dense arm that, even by today’s standards, would provoke a reaction from modern bodybuilding judges and bystanders on the beach. And you can build your arms up like that, too.