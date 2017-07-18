The Guy's Guide to Shopping the Farmer's Market

Levi Brown

Farmer's markets can be daunting places, full of foods you can’t pronounce and people who seem to have way too much free time on their hands. But they’re also full of high-impact foods, and ensure fresh seasonal eating. “The more variety you pack into your diet,” says nutritionist Saskia Kleinert, “the less chance your body will be missing that one vital nutrient.”

Kleinert, who often helps athletes identify the best “power” foods, says that shopping produce aisles at the grocery store—even in places like Whole Foods—can actually be more confusing because they have so many unseasonal (often imported) options on hand at all times. Farmer's markets, on the other hand, take the guesswork out of eating seasonally. “Plus, most vendors will let you try foods before you buy them and even explain the best ways to cook whatever you get,” Kleinert points out. “It’s a great way to be introduced to new fruits and vegetables.”