The Guy's Guide to Shopping the Farmer's Market

Swap the produce aisle for farm-to-table—your body will thank you.

The Field Guide

Levi Brown

Farmer's markets can be daunting places, full of foods you can’t pronounce and people who seem to have way too much free time on their hands. But they’re also full of high-impact foods, and ensure fresh seasonal eating. “The more variety you pack into your diet,” says nutritionist Saskia Kleinert, “the less chance your body will be missing that one vital nutrient.”

Kleinert, who often helps athletes identify the best “power” foods, says that shopping produce aisles at the grocery store—even in places like Whole Foods—can actually be more confusing because they have so many unseasonal (often imported) options on hand at all times. Farmer's markets, on the other hand, take the guesswork out of eating seasonally. “Plus, most vendors will let you try foods before you buy them and even explain the best ways to cook whatever you get,” Kleinert points out. “It’s a great way to be introduced to new fruits and vegetables.”

1. Fennel

Fennel
Levi Brown

Fennel has a licorice-like taste. Shave it fine and use it in salad, or cut it into chunks and eat it as a snack. If the flavor’s overpowering, roast it until it’s buttery, then sprinkle with a bit of Parmesan.

Why it’s good for you: It’s packed with vitamin C, and one of its phytonutrients, anethole, has strong anti-inflammatory and recovery properties.

What to look for: Healthy fennel is white with some green; the smaller ones are more tender.

2. Carrots

Man Holding Carrots
Danita Delimont / Getty

Kleinert considers carrots a “sports” food because they provide a low-carb boost before a workout and help replenish energy afterward.

Why they’re good for you: The bunches with greens still attached are perfect for carrying around with you as a snack. Larger, rougher-looking ones are best peeled and then used for cooking or in juices.

What to look for: If you see tiny roots growing from them, they’re old; young, fresh ones will snap when you break them.

3. Snap Peas

Snap Peas
Westend61 / Getty

They’re a quick and easy snack. Just watch out before a workout—all that fiber can cause bloating. 

Why they’re good for you: Like all legumes, snap peas are high in protein. They’re most nutritious served raw, when the minerals are in their most potent state.

What to look for: Fresh peas are crisp and snap when you break them.

4. Asian Mushrooms

Asian Mushrooms
Ian O'Leary / Getty

Mushrooms are best grilled or sautéed, or added to pasta or a stir-fry.

Why they’re good for you: Asian mushrooms have anticancer nutrients and are potent immunity boosters. They’re one of the few foods with vitamin D.

What to look for: Avoid any that appear shriveled, slimy, or moist. You want them to be firm with a woodsy scent.

5. Kale

Kale
James Ross / Getty

From salads to sautéed sides to smoothies, kale fits in every course. 

Why it’s good for you: It’s good for your heart, fights inflammation, and is loaded with vision-protecting K.

What to look for: Opt for smaller leaves when possible. Large ones are bitter.

6. Artichokes

Artichoke
Westend61 / Getty

Throw them on the grill whole or peel the leaves and char only the hearts.

Why they’re good for you: The silymarin inside is a strong liver detoxifier. 

What to look for: Compact, uniform leaves and coloring are good; smaller ones are usually sweeter.

7. Asparagus

Asparagus
Schon & Probst / Getty

Steam or grill it, and eat it as a side or atop a hearty salad.

Why it’s good for you: It’s the ultimate post-cardio potassium bump.

What to look for: Firm stalks with plump, tightly closed tips. Faded color and dry ends are signs of aging. 

8. Strawberries

Strawberries
Bernard Van Berg / EyeEm / Getty

Kleinert thinks of strawberries as a “transition” food for clients who eat too much sugar. “I tell people to eat them any time they crave sweets,” she says. Eat them alone or on top of cereal or fresh cooked oatmeal.

Why they’re good for you: Strawberries are low on the glycemic index, high in vitamin C and antioxidants, and great for joint health. 

What to look for: If a berry’s red through to the middle and sweet, it’s ripe; a white ring around the top means it was harvested too early.

9. Tart Cherries

Tart Cherries
ATU Images

Tart-cherry juice is a common recovery drink. But you can eat tart cherries, too—the whole cherry is not as tart as the juice. Reach for these as a snack or after a long run or bike ride. 

Why they’re good for you: Tart cherries are a super anti-inflammation food.

What to look for: Tart cherries are yellowish, with a red cheek (not deep red like the common sweet cherry); avoid brown flecks.

10. Honey

Honey
JordiRamisa / Getty

Not only is honey a healthier sweetener for cereal, many markets have single-serving honey sticks, a great pre-workout energy boost. Eating local honey is also thought to reduce seasonal allergies. Ask the vendor if they leave some honey behind for the bees to feed on—many commercial bee farmers replace it all with sugar water, which often causes the bee community to become unhealthy and require antibiotics—which eventually end up in our jar of honey

11. Fresh and Dried Walnuts

Fresh Dried Walnuts
Sarah Guido/Halley Resources

Nuts are an easy snack to carry and are packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Mix them with dried berries and you’ve got the best pre- or post-workout energy bar available. You can also add walnuts atop everything from oatmeal to salad. The freshest ones come out in fall and usually lose their oomph by early summer. If they taste off, they’re probably rancid.

12. Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables
BRETT STEVENS / Getty

Fermented foods not only boost healthy bacteria to help with digestion and support the immune system, they’re also a rich addition to hearty salads and can be eaten on their own or as a snack with cheese and crackers. Also a fall staple, the most common pickled veggies are cured in a salt-and-herb brine.

