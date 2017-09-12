Jason Momoa Continues to Crush Extremely Challenging Rock Climbing Wall

When it comes to scaling an especially difficult rock climbing wall (like the one featured in the video below), few guys do it better than Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

The jacked Hollywood star not only looks the part for his Justice League role, but also has the physical talents and strength to back it up. In his most recent attempt to reach the top of the monster wall, Momoa puts his upper-body strength and rock climbing skills on full display.

Check out the inspirational ascent.

My man @the_lostboys and @jasinboland cruised by and shot me and @normontesmvj doing what we love. Do what u love Live it. #dirtbagforlife aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

For those familiar with Momoa's unique athletic hobbies, you know this isn't the first time he's tackled the rock climbing wall. Clearly, this tough physical challenge is one the actor relishes taking on, and regularly shares with his Instagram followers.

This one was from an earlier attempt where the fish out of water seemed to do just fine on land.

Great day surfing and climbing with my OHANA back to work. Stoked that @soill made me custom savage size street LV climbing shoes. All black Aqua dipped Aloha to da crew @normontesmvj @realdealmada @angusdavidson @danielsaann @fitnessbyfortitude Game ready tomorrow after a couple @guinnessus Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

And you've got to appreciate Momoa's exuberance after this particular climb. It's a success worth celebrating, and Momoa doesn't hold back with his victory lap.