John Cena Presents Jarrius 'J.J.' Robertson With The Jimmy V Award at The ESPYs

John Cena is no stranger to The ESPYs, but this time was special.

Cena went onstage during The ESPYs this week to present The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to Jarrius "J.J." Robertson. Robertson is well-known as an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and WWE, having starred in several videos on YouTube where he interviews athletes and WWE superstars with his trademark wisecracking attitude.

Beyond his fandom, however, J.J. was born with a devastating liver disease known as biliary atresia. However, instead of being resigned to his fate, J.J. fought back and formed his own foundation, "It Takes Lives To Save Lives," dedicated to promoting organ donations for people who desperately need them. Cena himself said that J.J. is "what 'Never Give Up' is all about."

ESPN has said that the Jimmy V Award is "given to a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through physical perseverance and determination." The award is named after famed basketball coach Jimmy Valvano, who gave an iconic speech at the first ESPYs shortly before he passed away due to cancer.