Lana Shows Off In 'Ravishing' Swimsuit Gallery

Monica Baddar/WWE.com

She’s called “Ravishing Lana” for a reason.

Hot off of her post-WrestleMania singles debut on Smackdown Live, Lana has been garnering attention in the women’s division, going so far as to square off with Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi no less than three times. She’s also made a name for herself on E!’s Total Divas, which recently focused on her real-life Bulgarian wedding to fellow superstar Rusev.

Lana recently took a detour from her demanding schedule to star in a series of gorgeous swimsuit photos for WWE.com (full gallery here). We’ve rounded up some of our favorites—just don’t tell Rusev about this, OK?

Lana stars in Smackdown Live Tuesdays on USA.

These photos originally appeared in a gallery on WWE.com.