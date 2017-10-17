Meet Calum von Moger, the Absolutely Jacked Dude Playing a Young Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Bigger’

The Australian bodybuilder was cast alongside stunner Julianne Hough in the story of the Weider brothers, according to 'Deadline'.

Calum von Moger Is Playing Young Arnold

The new film about the founders of the Mr. Olympia competition has found its young Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Australian bodybuilder Calum von Moger will play the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner in the film Bigger, the biopic on Joe and Ben Weider from director George Gallo, according to Deadline.

Von Moger previously won the 2014 Mr. Universe competition and the Junior Mr. Universe title back in 2011. Schwarzenegger trained with Joe Weider early in his career, and he even appeared on the label of Weider Formula No. 7, a nutritional product created by the brothers in the 1970s.

Von Moger joins an already-stacked cast—no pun intended—that includes Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) as Joe Weider, Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as Ben Weider, and Julianne Hough as Joe’s wife and fitness icon Betty.

Von Moger definitely has the look to play Schwarzenegger. Here are the Instagram posts to prove it.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

Looks like von Moger already has some approval from Arnold himself.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

Von Moger is originally from Victoria, Australia, growing up in a town with a population of 690.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

The Bigger cast includes Kevin Durand (Lost, The Strain) as magazine publisher Bill Hauk; Steve Guttenberg as Joe Weider’s father, Louis; Robert Forster (Twin Peaks: The Return) as an older version of Joe Weider; and Colton Haynes (Arrow) as Jack LaLanne.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

Bigger director George Gallo previously wrote the Robert De Niro comedy Midnight Run and the Bruce Willis comedy The Whole Ten Yards.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

Bigger is filming part of the project in Birmingham, AL, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

The rest of the Bigger cast includes Tom Arnold as magazine publisher Roy Hawkins; Max Martini as Bill Hauk's sidekick, Jerry George; and D.J. Qualls as journalist Mike Steere, who co-wrote the Weider brothers’ book Brothers of Iron: Building the Weider Empire.

Calum von Moger's Most Shredded Posts

Von Moger appeared in the bodybuilding documentary Generation Iron 2.

