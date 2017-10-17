Meet Calum von Moger, the Absolutely Jacked Dude Playing a Young Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Bigger’

Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images for The Vladar Company, Vlad Yudin

The new film about the founders of the Mr. Olympia competition has found its young Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Australian bodybuilder Calum von Moger will play the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner in the film Bigger, the biopic on Joe and Ben Weider from director George Gallo, according to Deadline.

Von Moger previously won the 2014 Mr. Universe competition and the Junior Mr. Universe title back in 2011. Schwarzenegger trained with Joe Weider early in his career, and he even appeared on the label of Weider Formula No. 7, a nutritional product created by the brothers in the 1970s.

Von Moger joins an already-stacked cast—no pun intended—that includes Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) as Joe Weider, Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as Ben Weider, and Julianne Hough as Joe’s wife and fitness icon Betty.

Von Moger definitely has the look to play Schwarzenegger. Here are the Instagram posts to prove it.