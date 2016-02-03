Break Through Plateauing Results by Training Smarter

Stuck in a rut? If you exercise regularly but can’t ﬁgure out how to smash plateaus, you’re in the right place. This plan, by IFBB ﬁtness pro Fiona Harris, will trim inches off your thighs, tone and sculpt your arms, perk up your glute-ham tie-in, and create deﬁnition like your Insta-idol @NicoleMWilkins. By manipulating variables such as intensity and frequency and incorporating different training techniques—like heavy/low-rep and light/high-frequency body-part splits, plus cardio, HIIT, and plyometrics—you WILL keep your body progressing right to the top.

RECOMMENDED WORKOUT WEEKLY SPLIT

DAY 1: Lower-Body Workout 1, Heavy Weights; 35 minutes steady-state cardio

DAY 2: Chest/Shoulders, StepMill HIIT Cardio

DAY 3: Plyometric Whole-Body Workout, Rower HIIT Cardio

DAY 4: Rest

DAY 5: Lower-Body Workout 2, High Volume; 35 minutes steady-state cardio

DAY 6: Back/Arms, Treadmill HIIT Cardio

DAY 7: Rest

