12-Weeks To A Carved Out Core

MONTH 1: CREATING THE FOUNDATION
This month is about adapting to the exercises that form the foundation of this program. Perform your regular weight-training routine while using the workout below to train your abs three times a week, resting at least 48 hours between sessions. Do cardio at a moderate to high intensity 4—5 days a week for 30 minutes.
MONTH 2: MAKING PROGRESS AND MUSCLE DEFINITION
Time to build some muscle. This month, add weight to the exercises from Month 1. Just like last month, do the program below in the order listed three days a week, resting at least 48 hours between workouts. In addition, perform your regular weight-training routine and increase your cardio to 45 minutes per session 4—5 days a week.
MONTH 3: THE FINAL STRETCH
Welcome to the last four weeks of your fab ab journey. This month's goal is to build muscle endurance. Just as you did in Months 1 and 2, perform the program below three days per week, resting at least 48 hours between workouts. In addition, do your regular weight-training routine and increase your cardio to 4—5 days a week, 45—60 minutes per session.
