The 11 Strongest Women of All Time

Courtesy of The Stark Center / Courtesy of Jann Todd

This International Women's Day, we're celebrating strong women who broke barriers in the powerlifting, Olympic weightlifting, and bodybuilding worlds over the past few decades.

After checking out Muscle & Fitness’ Strongest Men to Ever Walk the Earth, we wanted to feature some of the strongest women in history. So we picked the brains of staffers at Muscle & Fitness, Muscle & Fitness Hers, and Flex to gather up their list of the strongest women who ever walked the earth. Read about these tough-as-nails women who paved the way for the rest of us.

(Listed in no particular order.)