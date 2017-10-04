5 Times Celebrity Trainer Lacey Stone Crushed Instagram With Her Chiseling Exercises

Celeb trainer Lacey Stone's workouts are no joke, which is why she's been a go-to for M&F Hers workouts, and why she's one of the celeb trainers on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

So it's no surprise that her Instagram feed is full of fitness tips and tricks, along with plenty of killer moves to whip your physique into shape. The best part is that most of her moves require minimal equipment, and you don't even have to set foot in a gym to get a quick workout in.

We took a scroll through her feed and compiled some of our favorite toning, calorie-torching moves to try either in the gym or outside. Check them out below:

Follow Stone on Instagram at @laceystonefitness.