5 Times Celebrity Trainer Lacey Stone Crushed Instagram With Her Chiseling Exercises

Celeb trainer Lacey Stone's workouts are no joke, which is why she's been a go-to for M&F Hers workouts, and why she's one of the celeb trainers on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
So it's no surprise that her Instagram feed is full of fitness tips and tricks, along with plenty of killer moves to whip your physique into shape. The best part is that most of her moves require minimal equipment, and you don't even have to set foot in a gym to get a quick workout in.
We took a scroll through her feed and compiled some of our favorite toning, calorie-torching moves to try either in the gym or outside. Check them out below:
MOVE OF THE WEEK: Plank Walks (WORKS: Core.) Place your forearms on the ground with your elbows aligned below your shoulders and arms parallel to the body at about shoulder-width distance. If flat palms bother your wrists, clasp your hands together. Then walk up with your right arm first followed by your left arm. After you are in push-up position, reach your right arm out and then reach your left arm out onto a step, which is directly in front of you. Hold that position for a two-count before walking your right hand followed by your left back to push-up position, and then your right arm followed by your left arm back to plank position. Repeat the same movement starting on the left side until you’ve done 20 total reps, 10 on each side. Do this exercise for 3 sets. TIPS: Engage your entire body while doing the exercise, not just your core. Be sure to keep your body parallel to the ground. Don’t let your hips drop or your booty come up into a pike position. -- #honkhonk #workoutwednesday #coreworkout #health #fitness #balance #LaceyStoneFitness #LSFlifestyle
MOVE OF THE WEEK: Forward/Backward/Lateral Speed Drill (WORKS: Footwork, Agility, Cardio) Find a line on the ground that you can use as a marker for your footwork. Keep your body as compact as possible with a slight bend in your knees. If you don’t stay compact you won’t be able to move as quickly, and if your knees aren’t slightly bent, you could hurt yourself. The more compact your body is the more aggressively you can go after the movement. Start Position: Hop forward and backward as quickly as you can 4 times. After you’ve completed your 4 hops, rotate your body to your side and hop 4 times again, before rotating back to the front. After you’ve completed the set, repeat it 2 more times. Once you’ve finished a total of 12 forward/backward hops and 12 side/side hops, return to where you started by hopping backward. Rest for 20 seconds between repeating this exercise 4 times. #footwork #savage #speedwork #workoutwednesday #laceystonefitness
MOVE OF THE WEEK: Alternating Medicine Ball Toss (WORKS: Core, Arms, Legs. It’s full body, baby.) I played basketball in college, which is why I LOVE to incorporate medicine balls and a lot of athleticism into my workouts. Grab a medicine ball that’s heavy but not too heavy that you can’t execute the movement properly. Get into a squat position, and cradle the medicine ball with one hand. As you come up to standing position, simultaneously toss the med ball into the air as high as you can. Once the med ball starts coming back down, jump as high as you can from standing position to retrieve the ball (like you’re getting a rebound .) Once you land, return to start position and repeat the move on the opposite side. Do this exercise 3X for 10 reps on each side with a 1-minute recovery in between sets. -- #workoutwednesday #hoopdreams #baller #athlete #happy #LaceyStoneFitness #LSFlifestyle
MOVE OF THE WEEK: Around-the-World Core Slams (WORKS: core and arms. ) Get in an upright kneeling position. Take the medicine ball as high as you can over your head before slamming it on the outside of the bent knee. Once the ball bounces on the ground into your hands, take it as high as you can overhead and slam it on the inside of your bent knee. Repeat this exercise for 20 reps -- 10 on the right side and 10 on the left side. Then do the same round of exercise using your other leg. Do 3 sets of this exercise on both sides. TIPS: Maintain good posture throughout the entire exercise. Make sure your knee isn’t coming over the tip of your toe when your knee is bent. Be sure to engage your core during the entire exercise. -- #workoutwednesday #coreworkout #armworkout #health #fitness #balance #LaceyStoneFitness #LSFlifestyle
MOVE OF THE WEEK: Monster Jumps (WORKS: Legs [full-body cardio move]) Starting on one leg, jump as far as you can diagonally to the other leg, landing in a double hop. Once you've completed the double hop, pause on your third hop for a moment before you take another monster jump. Make sure when you execute the exercise that you stay light on your feet and have a slight bend in your knee. Also, do your best to land on the balls of your feet and not your tippy toes so you don't risk hurting your knees. Do 10 monster jumps in a row with a 1-minute recovery for 3 sets. #monstermash #workoutwednesday #krisskross #jumpjump #peaches #laceystonefitness #LSFlifestyle
Follow Stone on Instagram at @laceystonefitness.