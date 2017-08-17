7 of Demi Lovato's Best Gym Moments on Instagram

Kevin Mazur / Getty

Demi Lovato has a passion for fitness, and it definitely shows both on her social media and her toned physique. Having gone through her own struggle with body image, she also goes out of her way to inspire followers with a healthy amount of body positivity.

Lovato is so into fitness that she’s even collaborated with the athletic wear brand Fabletics to create her own line of gym attire that’s as bold and bright as you’d expect from the singer, who always seems to have endless amounts of energy.

And as if she weren’t enough of a superhero, her latest obsession in the gym is martial arts, so she also literally kicks ass (and posts plenty of videos to prove it).

