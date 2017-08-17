7 of Demi Lovato's Best Gym Moments on Instagram

Athletes & Celebrities

Demi Lovato's Best Gym Posts

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has a passion for fitness, and it definitely shows both on her social media and her toned physique. Having gone through her own struggle with body image, she also goes out of her way to inspire followers with a healthy amount of body positivity.

Lovato is so into fitness that she’s even collaborated with the athletic wear brand Fabletics to create her own line of gym attire that’s as bold and bright as you’d expect from the singer, who always seems to have endless amounts of energy.

And as if she weren’t enough of a superhero, her latest obsession in the gym is martial arts, so she also literally kicks ass (and posts plenty of videos to prove it).

Click through for some of our favorite fitness posts from her Instagram, and follow Lovato on Instagram at @ddlovato.

1. That Time She Boxed Sly Stallone

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Lovato casually boxed with Rocky himself, and even "knocked him out." Just another day at the gym.

Watch the full clip below.


2. Rocking Neon Like It's Her Job

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Lovato's always had enviable gym style, and her mirror selfies are perpetually on point. 

3. Literally Flipping Another Human

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Flipping someone over isn't easy, unless you're Demi Lovato in this video.

Check it out below.


Thank you @officialdaniellemartin for letting me kick your butt

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

4. Prepping for the Grammys Like a Boss

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Facials and manicures are great and all, but Lovato's Grammys fitness prep is definitely our style.

5. Repping Her Collection

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Lovato's successful fitness fashion collection just goes to show that she's got the right idea when it comes to workout clothes—the perfect combo of cute and comfy. 

6. Keeping it Fashion-Forward

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Lovato's collection is infused with the same mix of edge and femininity that she rocks for red carpet events and day-to-day. 

7. Giving Us Selfie Goals

Demi Lovato
ddlovato/Instagram

Anyone who's tried to take a pre- or post-workout selfie knows that it's not always easy, but Lovato's got the technique down, for sure. 

