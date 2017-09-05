Athletes & Celebrities

9 of Britney Spears' Best Workout Photos and Videos

The pop star takes fitness seriously, and it shows on her social media.

britneyspears / Instagram

Britney Spears is no stranger to the gym. At this point it's common knowledge, mostly because she loves to take workout selfies as much as she loves to work out. And you really can't blame her, because she clearly has taking flawless photos down to a science.

But selfie skills aside, even the best angles can't replicate the product of sheer hard work and dedication, and it's undeniable that Spears, a mom of two, has a killer body.

We've rounded up some of her best workout-related posts, from post-gym selfies to mid-workout videos. Click through to check them out.

britneyspears / Instagram

Everyone loves a good outdoor workout in the summer, and Spears is no exception.

The singer posted the video below to her Instagram, and gave everyone some motivation to get outdoors.


britneyspears / Instagram

On her apparent quest to inspire everyone to get up and get a workout in, Spears posted this video along with the selfie above. Of course, her home gym is the perfect backdrop for a mirror selfie.

 

 

britneyspears / Instagram

Spears isn't afraid to get some weight training in at the gym, either.

And she's got her trainer standing by, so you know she's all about good form.


Staying motivated

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

britneyspears / Instagram

Spears is known for her insane dance skills, so it only makes sense that stretching is a staple in her routine. 

 

britneyspears / Instagram

Stretching has never looked so good. Then again, Spears seems to look great no matter what she's doing, so we're not surprised that stretching is no different.

 

britneyspears / Instagram

It looks like Spears is all about mindfulness and "owning her body through yoga".

And she's on the right track, since those practices can be beneficial to your life as a whole.


Owning my temple, my body, through yoga but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

britneyspears / Instagram

At least one of Spears' fitness secrets is consistency, and she'll get a workout in no matter what else she's got going on.


Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road Can’t wait for tomorrow’s sold out show in Hong Kong!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

britneyspears / Instagram

An early-morning workout is a great way to start the day, and it looks like Spears agrees.

