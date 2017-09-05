9 of Britney Spears' Best Workout Photos and Videos

britneyspears / Instagram

Britney Spears is no stranger to the gym. At this point it's common knowledge, mostly because she loves to take workout selfies as much as she loves to work out. And you really can't blame her, because she clearly has taking flawless photos down to a science.

But selfie skills aside, even the best angles can't replicate the product of sheer hard work and dedication, and it's undeniable that Spears, a mom of two, has a killer body.

We've rounded up some of her best workout-related posts, from post-gym selfies to mid-workout videos. Click through to check them out.