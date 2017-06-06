Aly Raisman Slams Body Shamers, Inspires Us All

At 23 years old, gymnast Aly Raisman has six Olympic medals under her belt, and she’s got the muscle to show for it. She’s always advocated for body positivity, and she continues to inspire women everywhere by standing up against people who, for some reason, think that having muscle isn’t feminine enough.

On Monday she posted a shot of herself in an adorable swimsuit on Instagram to remind women that it’s not just about being comfortable in your body, but also in your sense of style. If you want to wear something, wear it—whether it shows off your body or not.

Her message—that it’s your choice whether you want to show some skin or cover up, and that the way you dress doesn’t determine the amount of respect you deserve—is a very important one. She’s a perfect example of it, considering that she and teammate Simone Biles, two women who are respected for both their athletic abilities and their inspirational messages to young girls and women everywhere, have graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition (and looked flawless and powerful doing it).

She's spreading a message that has become a mantra for countless fit women—that the number on the scale shouldn't dictate how you feel about your body or what you wear.

Just last week, Raisman took to Twitter to hit back at a body-shaming TSA agent who made a judgmental comment about her biceps.





Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017 I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017 If u are a man who can't compliment a girls you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017 He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

The uncomfortable exchange prompted a response from the TSA's Twitter account and plenty of support from her followers.

