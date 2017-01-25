Athletes & Celebrities

The Australian Open Comeback Story That’ll Move You

Tennis veteran Mirjana Lučić-Baroni’s stunning upset over Karolina Pliskova today is the kind of sports moment we live for.

It’s been 19 years since Lucic-Baroni’s previous match win at the tournament, and 18 years since the 34-year-old’s only other Grand Slam semi. Even though she started off as a 15-year-old tennis phenom who won the first WTA event she, Lucic-Baroni’s professional and personal life took quite a few hits over the following decades.

Lucic-Baroni’s unexpected upset over fifth-seeded Czech was even more impressive because Pliskova was on a nine-match winning streak, and Lucic was an unseeded player to reach the Australian Open, ranked in 79th place. She beat Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena, according to AusOpen.com. Now, Lucic-Baroni will face Serena Williams in the Semi Finals.

Watch her reaction to that surprising win in the Twitter video below.

