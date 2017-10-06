Athletes & Celebrities

The Best Legs on Instagram in 2017

It's a safe bet that these 15 women never skip legs day.

massy.arias / misscarriejune / deniceemoberg / Instagram

Legs come in all shapes and sizes, and they're all beautiful. But some women have quads and hamstrings that let you know how hard they go in the gym, even if they're not in workout gear. 

These ladies' legs give us serious #fitnessgoals, so it only makes sense that we follow their social media feeds, which almost always feature tips and tricks that helped them sculpt gorgeous gams.

Click through for some of the most shapely legs on Instagram (in no particular order), and you'll want to add a second legs day to your weekly split

1. CarrieJune Anne Bowlby

misscarriejune / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @misscarriejune.

2. Jenna Myers

jennamyersfit / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @jennamyersfit

3. Cammie Leal

camcamleal / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @camcamleal.

4. Lita Lewis

followthelita / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @followthelita.

5. Brooke Ence

brookeence / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @brookeence.

6. Taylor Dilk

taychayy / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @taychayy.

7. Massy Arias

massy.arias / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @massy.arias.

8. Hanna Oberg

hannaoeberg / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @hannaoeberg.

9. Ashley Horner

ashley.horner / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @ashley.horner.

10. Lauren Simpson

laurensimpson / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @laurensimpson.

11. Heather Dees

ifbbheatherdees / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @ifbbheatherdees.

12. Denice Moberg

deniceemoberg / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @deniceemoberg.

13. Heather Marsh

heathermarsh_fitness / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @heathermarsh_fitness.

14. Katy Hearn

katyhearnfit / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @katyhearnfit.

15. Lena Paternoster

lenapaternoster / Instagram

Follow her on Instagram at @lenapaternoster.

