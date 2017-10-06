The Best Legs on Instagram in 2017

massy.arias / misscarriejune / deniceemoberg / Instagram

Legs come in all shapes and sizes, and they're all beautiful. But some women have quads and hamstrings that let you know how hard they go in the gym, even if they're not in workout gear.

These ladies' legs give us serious #fitnessgoals, so it only makes sense that we follow their social media feeds, which almost always feature tips and tricks that helped them sculpt gorgeous gams.

Click through for some of the most shapely legs on Instagram (in no particular order), and you'll want to add a second legs day to your weekly split.